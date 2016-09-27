Drought drains Brazil's robusta warehouses of coffee, forces layoffs

* Robusta output seen worsening in 2017
* Warehouses expected to close
* Olam executive says warehouse at 25 pct capacity
By Reese Ewing
SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Brazil's robusta coffee
industry is laying off workers who transport, process and store
the commodity in warehouses that are nearly idle two years into
the worst drought in eight decades, according to traders and
industry executives.
Though prices have never been higher at 427 to 434 reais
(US$132-$134) per bag for conilon, the variety of robusta grown
in Brazil, producers expect another bad crop in 2017 as they
tear up trees ruined by drought. At current prices, Brazil's
2016 robusta crop is worth $1.2 billion.
Exports of conilon are down 90 percent over the past 12
months versus the previous year, the coffee exporters
association Cecafe said.
Despite a major recovery in arabica production in the
surrounding regions due to the return of rains, the 2016 conilon
crop in the main producer state, Espirito Santo, has fallen 40
percent to 5.95 million bags since peaking in 2014.
"Warehouses and segments of the coffee industry here are
putting employees on leave and transferring some to other
areas," said Luis Polese, president of coffee trade association
Sindicafe. "Unfortunately, less skilled workers are being let
go." He could not say how many workers have been laid off.
Conilon makes up about a quarter of Brazil's coffee crop but
is the staple coffee consumed on the domestic market, second
only in size to the United States.
Brazil's exports of conilon pale in comparison to arabica
shipments. However, after the robusta crop in top supplier
Vietnam declined over the past year, Brazil's exports of conilon
have become more important for global supply.
November robusta futures are at their highest in a
year and a half.
The drought was throwing all infrastructure linked to the
coffee production into crisis, including transporters, exporters
and roasters, officials said.
"We're having a hard time securing raw material to supply
the local roasting industry," said Egidio Malanquini, president
of the roasting industry association Sincafe.
Brazil is in its worst economic recession since the 1930s.
Last week, the Labor Ministry said the economy was contracting
for the second straight year and had shed a net 33,953 jobs in
August.
Brazil's economy is expected to shrink more than 3 percent
for a second straight year in 2016, with over 11 million workers
officially considered unemployed.
2017 PROSPECTS DIM
Damage from the drought appears to be worsening.
Although Espirito Santo forced irrigated coffee farms to
ration water early in 2016, the state capital of Vitoria began
restricting water supplies in 58 neighborhoods last week for the
first time in its history.
Two main rivers, the Santa Maria and Jacu, are below
critical levels and 20 other municipalities are in a state of
emergency due to the water crisis, Eduardo Carvalhaes at trader
Escritorio Carvalhaes in Santos said.
Octaciano Neto, the farm secretary in Espirito Santo, said
some regions have seen less than half their normal rainfall for
the third year running.
Polese said multinationals like Louis Dreyfus,
Olam and Volcafe are experiencing drastic declines in
the flow of coffee through their warehouses versus recent years,
little more than a couple of months after harvest was completed.
"Olam's warehouse in Nova Venecia is running at a fraction
of capacity. Volcafe, a leader in coffee, leased two warehouses
in Colatina, which are moving coffee at 20 percent capacity,"
Polese said.
Another trader in the state, who asked not to be named, said
a Louis Dreyfus Company was holding 60,000 to 80,000 bags of
coffee in its 250,000-bag warehouse in Nova Venecia. The company
did not respond to a request for comment.
Volcafe said it continued to invest and hire in the region
despite drought damage to the crop. An Olam executive in Brazil
said its warehouse was running at 25 percent capacity.
President of the Vitoria Coffee Exchange CCCV Jorge Luiz
Nicchio said he expected some warehouses would close soon given
poor prospects for next year's crop.
"Producers are tearing up trees that are so badly damaged
they don't expect them to recover," he told Reuters.
Crop analysts INTL FCStone said last week that prospects for
conilon in Espirito Santo in 2017 were "extremely worrisome" and
expected to be worse than this year.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Toni Reinhold)