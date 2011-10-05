FACTBOX-Brazilian companies facing impact of FX swings

SAO PAULO Oct 5 The 16 percent depreciation of
Brazil's real in September is likely to boost the value of
companies' foreign revenue, but weigh on businesses with large
unhedged debts in U.S. dollars.
For more, see [ID:S1E78R1N1]
Following are some of the companies that could see the
impact of a weaker currency:
* State-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) expects its
third-quarter results to suffer as the exchange rate increases
the cost of its dollar debts, the company's chief financial
officer told Reuters last month. [ID:nS1E78P0CI]
The company said in the second quarter it was carrying 68
million reais in debt, most of it in dollars, and that it was
50 percent hedged.
* Analysts say Brazililian electrical utilities also
shoulder a heavy foreign debt load, which may stand in the way
of hefty dividends that attract investors in market downturns.
Pedro Galdi, chief strategist at Sao Paulo's SLW brokerage,
said state-run utility Cesp (CESP6.SA) is especially vulnerable
to currency swings as 30 percent of its debt is in dollars.
Cesp does not use financial derivatives to offset currency
risks, the company said in a July filing. Cesp declined to make
any further comment.
* Meat producer Marfrig Alimentos SA (MRFG3.SA) and
Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA), the largest Brazilian maker of
disposable consumer goods, also have significant unhedged debts
in dollars, according to Daniela Bretthauer, head of equity
research for Raymond James in Brazil.
Bretthauer warned clients in a Sunday note that both
companies could see third-quarter losses rather than profits
because of higher debt-servicing costs.
Hypermarcas did not respond to requests for a comment.
Marfrig's director of international finance, Eduardo Miron,
said in a written statement that an exchange rate around 1.8
per dollar is good for the company, given that three-quarters
of revenue is in dollars.
"Despite the accounting effect on long-term debt, the
benefits to cash flow in the short-term are much more
important," Miron wrote.
* Other companies will see a boost to foreign revenues
without the greater weight of foreign debt.
Bretthauer of Raymond James said one such winner could be
Multiplus (MPLU3.SA), airline TAM's separately listed loyalty
program, as two-thirds of its revenues are dollar-linked.
Parent company TAM TAMM4.SATAM.N is less fortunate,
however, as a weaker real drives up its debt-servicing costs.
More than 85 percent of TAM's debt was in foreign currency
in the second quarter, when the company credited a stronger
real for its lighter debt load and stronger net profit.
TAM spokesman Michel Vita said in an email that its debts
were long-term and currency swings did not effect its
short-term cash position.
* The exchange rate has also been a lifeline to local steel
producers facing their worst crisis in years, as the real's
tumble helps stem the flood of cheap imports that was driving
down prices. [ID:nS1E78M04C]
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Campbell cited the currency
shift when he recommended shares of steelmaker Gerdau
(GGBR4.SA) in a Sunday note to clients.
(Reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas, Guillermo Parrabernal and
Brad Haynes, editing by Dave Zimmerman)