Brazil earnings misses may rise as recession, politics bite

SAO PAULO, April 1 Brazilian listed companies
could miss earnings estimates for the first quarter after dismal
fourth- quarter results as they wrestle with a deep recession,
mounting debts and escalating political turmoil, analysts said
on Friday.
The earnings reporting season is due to kick off on April
15.
According to Carlos Sequeira, BTG Pactual's head strategist,
companies in the oil and gas, mining, retailing, steelmaking and
homebuilding sectors fared worst in recent quarters.
While he did not provide indications on first-quarter
performance, he noted that singling out a sector with good
results is hard at this point.
Earnings misses by Brazilian companies have increased over
the last year despite diminished expectations as the economy
slipped into recession two years ago. Analysts at Itaú BBA said
that of the 122 Brazilian companies they cover, 37 percent
posted earnings misses in the fourth quarter, compared with 18
percent a year earlier.
The share of earnings beats fell to 23 percent from 39
percent in the same period, Itaú BBA said.
"Even as analysts revised their earnings views downwards
across the board, fourth-quarter numbers came in at way worse
than everyone expected," said Lucas Tambellini, an equity
strategist with Itaú BBA.
While strategists do not rule out positive surprises,
especially since annual and quarterly comparison bases have been
slashed severely recently, economic and corporate data are
keeping analysts wary.
According to estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters on March
17, Brazilian companies could deliver a median profit of 1.20
reais per share in the first quarter, compared with 1.24 reais a
share in the previous survey on Feb. 18.
In the month through March 17, analysts made 219 downward
revisions to their earnings estimates in Brazil, while raising
those for only 94 firms.
Expectations that President Dilma Rousseff could be ousted
and replaced by a business-friendly government have driven a
strong rally in Brazilian equities this year, although a
significant number of investors remain cautious given the weak
fundamentals.
Last year, the economy shrank at the fastest pace in a
quarter century, and analysts expect it to contract this year
and next, marking the longest recession since at least the
1930s.
Domestic interest rates are among the world's highest,
making it harder for factories, farmers and individuals to repay
loans.
"Weak results were pegged to leverage issues, with financing
costs hampering their bottom line," said Daniel Gewehr,
Santander Investment's Brazil equity strategist.
JPMorgan Securities, which recently raised its
recommendation on Brazilian equities to "overweight," said the
decision was based on the impact of a potential change of regime
and valuation issues, not expectations of profit recovery.
