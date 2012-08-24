CORRECTED-Brazil consumer confidence falls for 4th month in row in Aug

(Corrects month in 2nd paragraph to August and in 3rd paragraph to July)

SAO PAULO Aug 24 Consumer confidence in Brazil fell for the fourth consecutive month in August, as Brazilians grew increasingly dissatisfied with current economic conditions, a closely watched survey of consumer sentiment showed on Friday.

Brazil's consumer confidence index fell to 120.4 in August from 121.6 in the prior month after seasonal adjustments, private research institute Fundação Getúlio Vargas said. Friday. This is the lowest figure since February.

The survey's barometer of current economic conditions fell to 133.5 from 135.4 in July, offseting a slight improvement in consumer expectations for the next six months to 113.0 from 112.7, FGV said in a report.

The share of consumer who consider current economic conditions as "good" fell to 23.9 percent from 25.2 percent, and the share of those who see conditions as "bad" rose to 22.9 percent from 20.6 percent.

Brazil, the world sixth-largest economy, has been relying on its vast consumer market to start a rebound in coming months. Despite the fourth straight fall in FGV's consumer confidence index, it is still above its historical average of 114.1.

Retail sales had jumped far more than expected in June, according to the latest official data available.

FGV's consumer confidence survey is based on interviews with over 2,000 people in seven of Brazil largest cities. The answers were collected between August 1 to August 21. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)