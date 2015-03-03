Brazil's Senate resists Rousseff's austerity push

BRASILIA, March 3 Brazil's Senate on Tuesday
threw out a presidential decree that reduces payroll tax breaks
for businesses, in a political setback for President Dilma
Rousseff's new fiscal austerity crusade.
The Senate's president Renan Calheiros said the matter was
not urgent and should be presented to Congress in a bill rather
than a temporary decree that bypasses lawmakers.
Rousseff immediately responded by sending Congress a
legislative proposal to trim the tax breaks, saying the change
does not hamper the government's fiscal savings plan.
The decree has immediate effect, but needs to be approved by
Congress within 60 days to become law and can be extended for
another 60 days before it expires.
In an action applauded by financial markets, Rousseff on
Friday moved to pare back tax breaks on payrolls and export
revenues to save the government up to 7 billion reais ($2.39
billion) this year and reduce its widening budget deficit.
The new-found fiscal rigor threatens to tip the Brazilian
economy into a deep recession, raising opposition from lawmakers
and even senior members of her own Workers' Party who want to
water down the savings measures.
Since her narrow re-election win in October, Rousseff has
made a dramatic U-turn in economic policy to regain the trust of
investors worried with the financial health of an economy that
until recently was one of the world's most dynamic.
Calheiros, a member of Rousseff's main ally in Congress, the
PMDB party, said her government was trampling on the
constitutional right of Congress to legislate on important
matters that affect Brazilians, such as raising taxes.
Opposition leaders praised Calheiros' decision to assert the
independence of the Senate, which will make it harder for
Rousseff to push through belt-tightening legislation needed to
avoid a credit rating downgrade.
The surprise move by Calheiros, who has been a loyal ally to
Rousseff during her first term, comes at a time of tension in
Congress where politicians are worried that they will be
implicated in a corruption scandal engulfing state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
One of other measures under fire includes a controversial
decree that trims unemployment and pension benefits to save
state coffers about 18 billion reais this year.
($1 = 2.9303 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle; editing by Gunna
Dickson)