Brazil's MRV launches company's largest-ever housing project

SAO PAULO, March 15 MRV Participações SA has launched its largest housing project ever, with 1.6 billion reais ($505 million) of estimated sales value, as Brazil's largest builder of low-income housing expands its foothold in the country's biggest city.

In a Wednesday securities filing, MRV said the "Grand Reserva Paulista" project has 6,912 units, 100 percent of which will be eligible to the government's subsidized home financing program Minha Casa Minha Vida.

($1 = 3.1658 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano)
