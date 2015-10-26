Ship carrying Brazilian corn heads to U.S. - shipping agents

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Oct 26 A ship carrying corn was
scheduled to leave Brazil for the United States on Monday, three
shipping agents said, as a strong dollar and plentiful South
American supply makes importing corn attractive to U.S. buyers.
The ship owned by Bunge Ltd, carrying 54,000 tonnes
of corn, was scheduled to depart Itacoatiara Port on the Amazon
river, data from Williams Shipping agents and Brazil-based
Cargonave showed.
A third source, who declined to be named, said the cargo was
bound for the port of Wilmington, in North Carolina.
Bunge did not respond to a request for comment.
The sale reflects the increasing competitiveness of grains
from Brazil, which has drastically increased output over the
past decade and more recently has improved shipping logistics.
Brazil, the world's No. 2 corn exporter behind the United
States, harvested an all-time record corn crop of 84.7 million
tonnes in the 2014/15 crop year.
The local currency, the real, has traded near its
weakest levels ever in recent weeks due to an economic recession
and political uncertainty, making Brazilian commodities imports
more attractive overseas.
Asian buyers have snapped up corn as a result, but imports
to the U.S. are still rare. The U.S. imported just 1,900 tonnes
of Brazilian corn in 2014.
Hog and poultry producers in the Southeastern U.S. purchased
two corn cargoes from South America for arrival in August and
September while at least one other vessel was likely to arrive
by March, three U.S. corn traders said in July.
Data from Chicago-based AGR Brasil shows that corn prices at
Brazilian ports have been lower than ports in the U.S. in recent
weeks. Broker Joseph Harroun, from Illinois-based Advance
Trading, said the U.S. would import Brazilian corn to produce
livestock feed until February.
(Additional reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Writing by Caroline
Stauffer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)