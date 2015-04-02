BM&FBovespa unveils plan to hone governance for Brazil state firms

SAO PAULO, April 2 Financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA presented on Thursday a plan to strengthen corporate governance rules for Brazilian state-controlled companies, in response to a corruption scandal engulfing oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA.

BM&FBovespa Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto said at an event that the new rules are part of efforts to enhance credibility in the segment. Leonardo Pereira, the president of Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM, said the new framework is necessary to align the interests of the government, the controlling shareholder of those firms, and minority shareholders. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)