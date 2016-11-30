UPDATE 1-Andrade Gutierrez SA agrees to Brazil leniency deal

(Adds details, confirmation throughout)
SAO PAULO Nov 30 Andrade Gutierrez SA, one of
Brazil's largest engineering and business groups, on Wednesday
signed a leniency deal with a government agency related to a
major corruption scandal.
Andrade Gutierrez and antitrust watchdog agency Cade said in
separate statements the accord is part of an investigation into
engineering works carried out across several shanty towns in the
city of Rio de Janeiro in recent years.
The funds used to finance those works were part of ousted
former President Dilma Rousseff's Accelerated Growth Plan
investment program, also a target of "Operation Car Wash," a
corruption probe into fraudulent contracts between builders and
state companies.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese and Will Dunham)