Brazil's top prosecutor asks for arrest of senior senator -source

BRASILIA May 18 Brazil's top prosecutor on
Thursday requested the Supreme Court's permission to arrest
Senator Aecio Neves, a key government ally and 2018 presidential
hopeful, a source familiar with decision told Reuters, after
reports that he was recorded asking a powerful businessman for
money.
Brazilian police early on Thursday searched the homes of
lawmakers, including Neves, the PSDB party leader who lost the
2014 presidential election against Dilma Rousseff. Local media
reported that Neves was recorded asking for 2 million reais
($638,000) from Joesley Batista, chairman of meatpacking company
JBS SA.
