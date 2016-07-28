版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 00:43 BJT

Brazil judge accepts charges against Bradesco CEO

BRASILIA, July 28 A federal judge in Brazil has accepted criminal charges against Luiz Carlos Trabuco, the chief executive of Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, a court representative in Brasilia said on Thursday.

Trabuco is accused of trying to avert fines for potential tax evasion and will now stand trial. Bradesco said in a statement it was convinced nothing illegal had taken place and planned to present its arguments in court in a timely manner. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Aluisio Alves; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)

