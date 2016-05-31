Bradesco denies Brazil police accusations in tax probe

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Eilert as head of US par loan trading
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
SAO PAULO May 31 Banco Bradesco SA denied Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco and two other senior executives tried to plot to avoid a 3 billion-real ($828 million) tax fine, as the police said in a report sent to prosecutors on Tuesday.
In a statement, Bradesco reiterated that the bank had been acquitted in prior rulings and denied that Trabuco had met or gave the nod to negotiating with people promising to work out a reduction of tax fines. Trabuco did not participate in any meetings aimed at eliminating the fines, the statement added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.