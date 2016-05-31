版本:
Bradesco denies Brazil police accusations in tax probe

SAO PAULO May 31 Banco Bradesco SA denied Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco and two other senior executives tried to plot to avoid a 3 billion-real ($828 million) tax fine, as the police said in a report sent to prosecutors on Tuesday.

In a statement, Bradesco reiterated that the bank had been acquitted in prior rulings and denied that Trabuco had met or gave the nod to negotiating with people promising to work out a reduction of tax fines. Trabuco did not participate in any meetings aimed at eliminating the fines, the statement added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

