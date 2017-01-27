UPDATE 6-Brazil police seek former billionaire Batista in graft probe

* Raids linked to bribery of former Rio state governor
By Pedro Fonseca and Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 26 Brazilian police are
seeking the arrest of fallen commodities tycoon Eike Batista as
part of a vast political bribery probe, investigators said on
Thursday, adding that the former billionaire appeared to have
already flown to New York.
Batista, Brazil's richest man just five years ago, seems to
have left the country on a German passport on Tuesday night and
will be considered a fugitive if he does not surrender soon to
authorities, police investigator Tacio Muzzi told reporters.
Representatives for Batista confirmed that he was outside of
Brazil, citing professional obligations. They said he had
offered to cooperate with investigations and would soon present
himself to authorities, without commenting on allegations of
criminal behavior.
Globo TV reported late on Thursday that Batista would fly
back from the United States to Brazil on Friday, citing his
lawyers. The report could not be immediately verified.
Police said they believe Batista and eight others facing
detention orders on Thursday took part in a $100 million money
laundering ring tied to kickbacks on lucrative contracts in a
scheme centered on state-run oil firm Petrobras.
"We can't categorically affirm that there was an intention
to flee," said Muzzi. Globo TV reported he had arrived in New
York.
Brazilian police asked Interpol to issue a international
"red notice" calling for Batista's arrest, according to a police
media representative.
Batista's arrest would cap a dramatic fall for a man who was
among the 10 richest in the world before the global commodities
crash hammered the business empire he has been forced to sell.
One of Brazil's most outspoken entrepreneurs, Batista's
fortune has dwindled from more than $30 billion to nearly
nothing as his Grupo EBX, a constellation of energy, mining and
transportation companies, crumbled in recent years.
Two of the companies that filed for bankruptcy protection,
miner MMX Mineração e Metalicos SA and shipbuilder
OSX Brasil SA, said in securities filings that the
legal proceedings against Batista would have no effect on them.
Prosecutors said Batista had paid a roughly $16 million
bribe in 2011 to former Rio Governor Sergio Cabral, who was
arrested in November on corruption charges. Investigators did
not specify what advantages Batista allegedly gained, but said
he was part of the corruption and money laundering operation.
WIFE AND CHILD
Brazil and the United States signed an extradition treaty in
1961. Police told a news conference earlier on Thursday that
they could not yet be certain whether Batista had boarded the
flight to New York with a ticket bought in his name or whether
he might have flown onward from there.
Batista has family ties to Germany, which does not have a
formal extradition treaty with Brazil but has collaborated in
the past on high-profile criminal cases.
A federal police source told Reuters that it appeared
Batista was followed to New York the next day by his wife and
one of his children.
Police declined to say where Batista would be jailed once
apprehended.
Inmates with a college degree, which Batista lacks, are
usually separated from the rest of the population in Brazil's
crowded and chaotic prison system, which has suffered a series
of violent riots this year.
The collapse of Grupo EBX has already triggered fraud
investigations into Batista. A ruling by Brazil's securities
watchdog CVM in November 2015 barred him from any management
role at publicly traded companies for five years. Regulators are
also looking into allegations of insider trading by Batista.
Last year Batista testified in the sweeping Petrobras case
that former Finance Minister Guido Mantega had allegedly
solicited an illegal contribution to the ruling party at the
time. Mantega has repeatedly denied the accusations.
