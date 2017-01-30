UPDATE 3-Ex-tycoon Batista jailed in graft probe on return to Brazil

(Recasts lead paragraph)
By Pedro Fonseca and Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 30 Eike Batista, once the
richest and most outspoken cheerleader for Brazil's ill-fated
commodities bubble, flew back to Rio de Janeiro Monday and was
arrested at the airport by federal police over corruption
allegations after four days as a fugitive.
Batista, a brash entrepreneur whose meteoric rise and fall
made him the poster boy of a decade-long boom in Brazil that
turned to bust three years ago, is accused of paying a former
Rio state governor millions in bribes. A warrant for his arrest
was issued on Thursday.
Batista has not been formally charged. Under Brazilian law,
only prosecutors can file charges, after police conclude an
investigation.
The 60-year-old businessman, who has sold or forfeited his
stakes in the energy, mining and logistics empire known as EBX
Group, was once married to a Carnival queen and is the son of a
former chief executive officer of mining company Vale SA
.
Five years ago, he had a net worth exceeding $30 billion and
was considered one of the world's 10 richest people. On Monday,
he had his hair implants shaved off before he was locked in a
shared cell in Rio's notorious Bangu prison, authorities said.
"I am returning to answer to the courts, as is my duty,"
Batista told the Globo television network at New York's JFK
airport. "It's time for me to clear this up."
In May, Batista showed up at the southern Brazil offices of
federal prosecutors leading a huge probe into political
kickbacks made by scores of major companies, in return for
lucrative contracts from state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA.
Batista told prosecutors at the time that former Finance
Minister Guido Mantega had requested, and he had made, a
contribution of 5 million reais ($1.60 million) to cover debts
from the successful 2010 presidential campaign of former
President Dilma Rousseff, who was impeached last year for
breaking budget rules.
Mantega was charged with corruption in September, due in
large part to Batista's testimony, prosecutors said. Both
Mantega and Rousseff deny wrongdoing.
The sweeping corruption investigation, which now covers
several state-run companies, has jailed prestigious CEOs and
major political figures, convicted more than 80 people and
confirmed some $2 billion in bribes paid over several years.
New testimony from plea bargains approved on Monday is
expected to implicate more than 100 sitting politicians.
"I think federal prosecutors are cleaning up Brazil in a
fantastic manner," Batista told Globo TV. "The Brazil that is
being born now will be different."
He added that he never intended to flee and was in New York
on business. Batista declined to answer a reporter's question
about whether he considered himself guilty or innocent.
Batista's lawyer, Fernando Martins, told reporters outside a
prison where the businessman initially was taken that he had not
yet spoken with his client but that he was worried about his
safety.
Inmates with a college degree, which Batista lacks, are
usually separated from the rest of the population in Brazil's
crowded prison system, where a series of violent riots have
erupted this year.
A former wildcat gold miner, Batista attracted ravenous
demand for shares in his mining and energy ventures, which were
forced into bankruptcy court as oil and mineral prices crashed.
Police accuse Batista of paying $16 million to former Rio
Governor Sergio Cabral in exchange for support of the
businessman's many Rio-based endeavors.
Cabral, who resigned from office in 2014, has been jailed
since last year in connection with other corruption charges. His
lawyers have denied he committed any crimes.
The oil companies OGX Petroleo e Gas SA and Oleo
e Gas Participações SA and mining company MMX
, which were founded by Batista, said on Monday that
he no longer held administrative roles, and his arrest would
have no impact on them.
($1 = 3.1153 reais)
