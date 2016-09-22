Brazil prosecutors say Eike Batista not target of current probe

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Brazilian commodities tycoon Eike Batista is not a target of the current phase of a sweeping corruption probe, but his voluntary testimony was key to the arrest of former Finance Minister Guido Mantega, investigators said at a news conference on Thursday.
Prosecutor Carlos Lima said the task force investigating graft at state-run oil company Petrobras sought the "preventive" jailing of Mantega, which is usually granted when there is risk of a subject fleeing or committing further wrongdoing. However, he said the judge overseeing the case instead ordered Mantega's "temporary" detention, while investigators assemble further evidence. (Reporting by Brad Brooks and Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.