Brazil's development bank says shareholders who 'messed up' must leave companies

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1 The chief executive
officer of Brazil's development bank BNDES said on Thursday that
controlling shareholders in companies in which the bank has
investments must leave if it is found they are involved in any
corruption schemes.
Paulo Rabello de Castro did not name the world's largest
meatpacker, JBS SA, in which the bank's investment
arm BNDESPar has a 21 percent stake and whose owners admitted to
bribing almost 1,900 politicians. "We have to push out
controlling shareholders of big companies who messed up," he
told journalists before his swearing-in ceremony.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Sandra Maler)