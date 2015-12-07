Julius Baer plays down interest in BSI - FT

ZURICH Dec 7 Swiss private bank Julius Baer
expects more consolidation in the domestic market but
played down the chances of bidding for BSI, the private bank
that Brazil's BTG Pactual may sell, the Financial Times quoted
Baer's chief executive as saying.
"Swiss consolidation is not over, there will be lots more
deals," the FT quoted Boris Collardi as saying in an interview
published on Monday.
Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual is
considering the sale of a series of assets to improve its
liquidity, but has not signed any deals yet, the bank said on
Friday.
Swiss media outlet RSI reported that Julius Baer and Intesa
Sanpaolo could be among the banks interested in buying
BSI. Baer and Intesa declined comment.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)