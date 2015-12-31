Brazil's Itau to buy BTG's stake in Recovery for 640 mln reais

UPDATE 1-Freeport seeks guarantees from Indonesia amid mining shake-up
* Miners looking to restart metal ore exports (Recasts; adds comment, detail)
BRASILIA Dec 31 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA agreed to buy a controlling stake in Latin America's largest debt collection agency, Recovery do Brasil, from investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA for 640 million reais ($161.64 million), Itau said on Wednesday.
Itau will also purchase about 70 percent of a 38-billion real portfolio of non-performing loans from BTG Pactual for 570 million reais in cash, Itau added in a statement.
Both deals are subject to regulatory approval and should not impact the bank's balance sheet next year, Itau's investors relations executive Marcelo Kopel said in the statement.
($1 = 3.9593 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)
* Miners looking to restart metal ore exports (Recasts; adds comment, detail)
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's steel industry is concerned over the risks of a U.S. exit from the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal and reform of the North American Free Trade Agreement by the incoming Trump administration, a Japanese industry official said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures will receive a $1 billion cash investment from two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group (SFG) and Huahua Media, giving the U.S. studio much-needed cash and support as it attempts to grow.