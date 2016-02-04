Situation at BTG Pactual appears to have stabilized, group says

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
SAO PAULO Feb 4 A series of problems facing embattled investment-banking firm Grupo BTG Pactual SA appear to have stabilized, the president of the group representing Brazil's securities industry said on Thursday, suggesting that client fund withdrawals and liquidity issues seen at the end of last year may be behind them.
"In our conversations with market participants, we have perceived that fund transfers to other banks have eased," Denise Pavarina, the president of industry group Anbima, said at an event in São Paulo. She was referring to massive client fund withdrawals that took place in the wake of the Nov. 25 arrest of BTG Pactual's founder André Esteves.
Esteves, also the bank's former chief executive officer, was arrested and accused of obstructing a sweeping corruption probe. He was freed late in December under certain restrictions. The situation led Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank to begin selling assets and dismantling trading operations.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.