UPDATE 1-Brazil's BTG Pactual studies asset sales to bolster liquidity

(Adds quote, background on bank's decline, fund outflows)
BRASILIA Dec 4 Brazil's troubled investment
bank Grupo BTG Pactual is considering the sale of a
series of assets to interested investors to improve its
liquidity but has not signed any deals yet, the bank said on
Friday in a securities filing.
BTG said it was studying the sale of parts of BSI, Recovery,
Leader, UOL, BodyTech, BR Properties and Bravante, among other
assets, to improve its cash position and stem outflows following
the arrest of founder André Esteves last week.
BTG said its Banco BTG Pactual SA and BTG Pactual
Participation Ltd units were recently approached by third
parties interested in buying different assets.
"As a result of these contacts, the companies are
considering these business opportunities and could, if they deem
convenient, sell part of their assets to further increase their
liquidity and strengthen their cash positions," the filing said.
Brazilian financier André Esteves resigned as chief
executive officer and chairman of BTG Pactual late on Sunday
after he was jailed as part of a corruption inquiry rapidly
ensnaring Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
Earlier on Friday, BTG Pactual SA said it had secured a 6
billion-real ($1.6 billion) lifeline from a deposit guarantee
fund backed by Brazil's top banks.
Clients pulled out and the bank's financing conditions
deteriorated following the Nov. 25 arrest of Esteves, the bank's
former controlling shareholder. The three major credit rating
agencies have downgraded the bank's debt to junk status since
his arrest.
BTG Pactual's Brazil registered fund had net outflows of
12.2 billion reais ($3.2 billion) from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30 and
3.04 billion reais on Nov. 30 alone, data from Brazil's fund
industry group Anbima showed on Friday.
Esteves faces indefinite detention after prosecutors accused
him of working with Senator Delcídio do Amaral, the ruling
Workers' Party leader in the Senate, to obstruct a bribery probe
at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras)
Esteves and Amaral have denied the allegations.
($1=3.8 reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan
Grebler)