Brazil's BNDES says no decisions made about BTG Pactual

BRIEF-North Sea Energy says CEO has decided to leave company
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 1 Brazil state development bank BNDES has not made any decisions related to Grupo BTG Pactual SA since the detention of the investment bank's largest shareholder, André Esteves, last week, BNDES said in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement came the same day that Valor Econômico newspaper said BNDES forbade BTG Pactual from issuing guarantee letters for loan transactions, saying risks had escalated since Esteves was arrested for alleged involvement in a corruption scandal. Valor did not cite any sources in its report. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Frances Kerry)
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iJcJJx) Further company coverage:
* Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2505 per unit for Q4 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: