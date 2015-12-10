UPDATE 1-BR Properties holder raises $140 mln in Brazil sale -traders

(Adds sale of commercial tower, other details, paragraphs 4-5)

SAO PAULO Dec 10 An unidentified investor raised around 530 million reais ($140 million) from the sale of about 60 million shares in BR Properties SA, one of Brazil's largest commercial real estate firms, traders said on Thursday.

The name of the buyer or potential buyers was not disclosed in a statement by the São Paulo Stock Exchange, which said shares of BR Properties were sold at 8.27 reais each. The stock closed at 8.29 reais on Wednesday.

Traders said that the most likely seller was grupo BTG Pactual SA, the Brazilian investment bank struggling to sell assets and which owns about 35 percent of the company. The amount sold represented almost 20 percent of BR Properties's outstanding shares.

Later on Thursday, BR Properties said it had concluded the sale of a commercial tower in Sao Jose dos Campos for a gross value of 155 million reais, according to a securities filing.

Later on Thursday, BR Properties said it had concluded the sale of a commercial tower in Sao Jose dos Campos for a gross value of 155 million reais, according to a securities filing.

The sale of other real estate and assets in the contract, with a gross value of 216 million reais, will depend on certain conditions that the company did not specify in the filing. ($1 = 3.8111 Brazilian reais)