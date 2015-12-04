BTG Pactual negotiating sale of BSI with three banks, source says

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
SAO PAULO Dec 4 Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the embattled Brazilian investment bank shedding assets after the arrest of its founder, is in talks with three unspecified international banks over the sale of Swiss private bank BSI Group, a source with knowledge of the plan said.
The decision to dispose of BSI, which BTG Pactual integrated only three months ago following Swiss regulatory approval, is part of a strategy by the bank's new management to sell assets and cut debt, said the source, who requested anonymity because the process remains private.
BTG Pactual declined to comment on Friday.
The source did not give details on the size of a potential transaction. BTG Pactual bought BSI from Italian Assicurazioni Generali SpA for about 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion), helping to double the Brazilian bank's assets under management to about $200 billion. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: