BTG Pactual Swiss unit BSI says client outflows manageable -paper

ZURICH Dec 15 Customer outflows from Swiss
private bank BSI are "absolutely manageable" despite the
turbulence shaking Brazilian parent Gruppo BTG Pactual
, BSI Chief Executive Stefano Coduri told a Swiss
newspaper.
He told Finanz und Wirtschaft that the Swiss bank was
operating normally and its liquidity and equity positions were
"outstanding". He declined to be drawn on sale prospects for the
bank but added the situation at BTG Pactual had to stabilise or
else an "alternative solution" had to be found for BSI.
