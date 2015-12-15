BTG Pactual Swiss unit BSI says client outflows manageable -paper

ZURICH Dec 15 Customer outflows from Swiss private bank BSI are "absolutely manageable" despite the turbulence shaking Brazilian parent Gruppo BTG Pactual , BSI Chief Executive Stefano Coduri told a Swiss newspaper.

He told Finanz und Wirtschaft that the Swiss bank was operating normally and its liquidity and equity positions were "outstanding". He declined to be drawn on sale prospects for the bank but added the situation at BTG Pactual had to stabilise or else an "alternative solution" had to be found for BSI. (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)