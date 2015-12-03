BTG Pactual firm raises $46 mln from sale of shares in bank REIT

SAO PAULO Dec 3 An auction on shares in
Brazilian real estate investment trust BTG Pactual Corporate
Office Fund at the São Paulo Stock Exchange raised about 174
million reais ($46 million) on Thursday, or about the maximum
amount on offer, traders said.
An unnamed investor put 1.722 million shares in the REIT
formally known as FII BTG Pactual Corp Office Fund up for sale
on Wednesday, at 101 reais each, the exchange said.
Sources told Reuters that the seller was a company linked to
Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the investment bank that has
faced massive client money withdrawals since former controlling
shareholder and Chief Executive André Esteves was arrested on
Nov. 25.
New management at BTG Pactual is rushing to sell
stakeholdings, pools of loans and other assets to shore up cash
and restore investor confidence in the wake of Esteves'
detention.
($1 = 3.7446 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)