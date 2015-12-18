版本:
2015年 12月 18日

Brazil's BTG Pactual says in talks to sell stake in Recovery

BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA said on Friday it was in talks to sell a stake in Recovery do Brasil, the biggest debt collector in Latin America.

A source with direct knowledge of the conversations told Reuters on Thursday that Lone Star Funds had signed an agreement for exclusive talks to acquire BTG Pactual's 50 percent stake in Recovery do Brasil.

The stake could be worth up to $439 million (1.7 billion reais) if the sale includes the platform that Recovery uses to price loans, said the source, who asked not to be identified.

BTG Pactual did not name the potential interested party in Friday's statement. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter)

