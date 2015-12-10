Top BTG Pactual unit holder adds stock despite drop, sources say

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Dec 10 Hedge fund manager Emmanuel
Hermann, the largest individual unitholder of Grupo BTG Pactual
SA, is increasing his stake even as concern that the
investment bank could be ensnared in a corruption probe sparked
a 57 percent slump in its stock, sources with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
Hermann, who had headed BTG Pactual's proprietary equity
desk until April 2014, has about doubled his stake to around 2
percent since the Nov. 25 arrest of André Esteves, the bank's
founder and his former boss, according to one of the sources.
The source, who is familiar with Hermann's thinking, said
the hedge fund manager stepped up the purchase of the bank's
units, a blend of voting and non-voting shares in BTG Pactual's
investment banking and private equity divisions, because of his
"trust in the quality of the crew" that replaced Esteves at the
helm of the bank.
The source, who requested anonymity to speak freely about
the issue, said Hermann`s 1 percent holding in BTG Pactual was
worth about 300 million reais ($53 million) before Esteves`
arrest. The units are held in an investment vehicle called
Fúria, which means "anger" in Portuguese.
With the additional purchases and the slump in the unit
price, the value of Hermann's stake is now about 135 million
reais.
A group of seven co-founders took control after Esteves
relinquished all his executive duties last week. They are
rapidly shedding non-essential assets, curbing new loans and
dismantling massive derivatives positions to help BTG Pactual
preserve cash and lure clients back.
"The partners have taken the proper steps to put the bank
back on its feet," the source said. Investors have grown wary
that a potential incrimination of BTG Pactual may further hamper
its ability to attract new business and maintain relations with
existing clients.
The slump in BTG Pactual units drove Fúria's asset base down
to 125 million reais on Friday from almost 400 million reais on
Nov. 24, according to a second source.
Apart from the units, Fúria also owns 70 million reais in
BTG Pactual local notes and 16 million reais in shares in BR
Properties SA, a real estate company in which the
bank has a 35 percent stake.
Hermann worked for 22 years with Esteves at BTG Pactual and
its predecessor, Banco Pactual, until last year, when he left to
set up Grupo Leste, a hedge fund with a strong focus on credit,
private equity and real estate assets.
At the time, Esteves waived a non-compete clause to free him
from BTG Pactual.
Following his departure, Hermann swapped all of his stake in
the partnership holding that controls BTG Pactual into units.
Fúria and Leste are totally unrelated entities, both sources
said.
Officials at Rio de Janeiro-based Leste, which manages about
700 million reais in client money, declined to comment.
($1 = 3.7548 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier in São Paulo;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)