BTG Pactual taps credit facility from Brazil guarantee fund

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
SAO PAULO Dec 4 Grupo BTG Pactual SA and Brazil's deposit guarantee fund FGC signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday giving Latin America's largest independent investment bank access to tap 6 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in funding.
In a securities filing, BTG Pactual said the credit line will be backed by an unspecified pool of loans and be available from Friday. A holding company headed by the bank's top seven partners, helped to arrange the financing for BTG Pactual, the filing said.
($1 = 3.7446 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Editing by Jane Merriman)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: