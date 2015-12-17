UPDATE 4-Brazil's BTG Pactual founder wins release, bank's shares jump

* Judge found insufficient evidence to hold Esteves
* Shares in BTG rise 7.6 percent
* Senator remains in detention
By Maria Carolina Marcello and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Dec 17 Brazil's Supreme
Court ordered the release of billionaire financier André Esteves
from prison on Thursday, sparking a rise in units of the bank he
founded, Grupo BTG Pactual SA, amid hopes it would
be spared from a corruption probe.
Justice Teori Zavascki ruled that Esteves could trade prison
for house arrest, provided he does not leave the country, after
the financier's lawyers argued there was insufficient evidence
to hold him in pre-trial detention.
The judge's ruling also banned Esteves from running
companies involved in Brazil's largest ever corruption probe,
known as "Operation Car Wash." He is currently being held in
Bangu VIII prison in Rio de Janeiro.
"Operation Car Wash" is investigating links between ruling
coalition politicians and business leaders who traded contracts
with state firms for bribes and donations.
Esteves and Senator Delcídio do Amaral, the former head of
Brazil's governing coalition in the upper house, were arrested
on Nov. 25 on suspicion of obstructing the investigation into
corruption at state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, or Petrobras.
In a separate decision, Zavascki ordered that Amaral should
be kept in jail. Both Esteves and Amaral have denied the
allegations against them.
Zavascki's ruling said that prosecutors had failed to
collect evidence that justified keeping Esteves behind bars. The
judge said prosecutors had not proven Esteves participated in a
November meeting between Amaral and the son of former Petrobras
executive Nestor Cerveró.
"It's a fair move that shows that his imprisonment had no
basis in evidence," Esteves' lawyer, Antonio Carlos de Almeida
Castro, told Reuters by phone from Brasilia.
The bank's São Paulo-traded units, a blend of voting and
non-voting shares in BTG Pactual's banking and private-equity
divisions, closed up 7.6 percent, their fourth rise in five
sessions, after rising as much as 11 percent.
Traders said Esteves' release could be seen as a sign that
the bank, Latin America's biggest private investment bank, would
be spared from the corruption probe.
Police have jailed dozens of executives and are
investigating politicians, some of them allies of President
Dilma Rousseff. The president herself is not being investigated
but has seen her approval rating slump as many Brazilians
question how she failed to stop graft at Petrobras when she
chaired the company between 2003 and 2010.
TERMS OF RELEASE
Authorities said in November Amaral was caught on tape
arranging bribes to keep Cervero from signing a plea deal that
Amaral feared could implicate him, fees that would allegedly be
paid by Esteves.
Documents produced by Amaral's defense on Thursday, obtained
by Reuters, said the senator's mention of Esteves in taped
conversations was a bluff to give Cervero's family the
impression they would be taken care of.
Under the terms of his release, Esteves will have to
surrender his passport to the federal police, will be barred
from working with any company linked to the corruption
investigation and must report to court every 15 days.
A newspaper reported earlier on Thursday that Brazilian
prosecutors suspect Esteves paid bribes to buy Africa-based
assets from Petrobras. O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported
that Esteves was linked to the payment of bribes in a plea
bargain by lobbyist Fernando Soares.
Esteves' lawyer denied the allegations. Petrobras and the
Prosecutor-General's office did not immediately comment.
BTG Pactual is shedding assets and halting new loans after
Esteves' arrest triggered large client fund withdrawals and
hampered access to funding. So far, the partners who took over
from Esteves have managed to bulk up cash and avert a rapid
downsizing of the bank, government sources told Reuters last
week. Esteves relinquished all his executive duties at the bank
soon after his arrest.
