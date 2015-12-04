BTG Pactual's Arida says 'comfortable' with liquidity position

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
LONDON/SAO PAULO Dec 4 Grupo BTG Pactual SA Chairman Persio Arida said in a letter to investors that he is "now comfortable" with the investment bank's liquidity position and vowed to push for further sales of assets over the weeks to come.
In a letter to clients, Arida said that initial actions by the São Paulo-based bank's new management have been aimed at stabilizing BTG Pactual's balance sheet and ensuring that cash holdings are sufficient "to navigate the markets in these difficult times."
BTG Pactual did not immediately confirm the content of the letter, which was obtained by Reuters.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: