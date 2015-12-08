Some banks have limited funding to BTG Pactual, source says

BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group
SAO PAULO Dec 8 A small number of international banks have limited access to short-term funding for Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual, although the investment bank has mitigated that risk by acting promptly to reduce funding needs, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
BTG Pactual'S liquidity position has stabilized after the bank's management carried out a prompt dismantling of trading positions, began to sell pools of loans to rivals, and began to divest non-essential assets outside banking, said the source, who requested anonymity to speak freely about the issue.
The bank's actions and a credit line from Brazil's deposit guarantee fund FGC are helping BTG Pactual mitigate any short-term liquidity risks, the source added.
* Asta Funding- commencement of self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to 5.31 million shares of its common stock at purchase price of $10.35 per share
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Anthem Inc on Thursday said it extended the deadline for its acquisition of Cigna Corp by three months as it awaits a federal court ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block the deal.