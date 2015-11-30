UPDATE 1-BTG Pactual in talks on $1 bln loan sale to Itaú, Bradesco -sources

(Adds source, details on BTG Pactual plans throughout)
By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Nov 30 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
is negotiating the sale of around 4 billion reais
($1.03 billion) in loans to rivals Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
and Banco Bradesco SA to bolster cash,
sources said on Monday.
The banks expect to finalize the deal as early as this week,
said three sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
The move would allow BTG Pactual to downsize its balance
sheet following the arrest of André Esteves, the bank's former
chief executive and chairman, said the sources, who requested
anonymity because negotiations are still underway.
Banks offload debt from their balance sheets to free up
capital or raise cash during moments of financial headwinds. BTG
Pactual has faced a jump in client money withdrawals since Nov.
25, when Esteves' arrest fanned concern over the bank's ability
to retain clients and businesses.
Neither bank commented on the transaction.
Proceeds from the loan sale deal, coupled with those coming
from the sale of a 12 percent stake in hospital chain Rede D'Or
São Luiz SA to Singapore's GIC Pte Ltd, will help BTG Pactual
raise cash needed to pay for redemptions and bolster liquidity,
one source said.
Heavily dependent on short-term market funding and with
about 55 percent of liabilities due for refinancing within 90
days, BTG Pactual is trying to assure clients that operations
are normal. Still, fears about liquidity and available funding
led Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings to put the
bank's rating on review for a downgrade.
($1 = 3.8665 Brazilian reais)
