Patria open to considering Brazil's BTG assets for sale

SAO PAULO Dec 2 Patria Investimentos does not rule out interest in acquiring assets of troubled rival Grupo BTG Pactual SA that come up for sale, an executive of the Brazilian investment bank said on Wednesday.

BTG has been selling assets to strengthen its cash position after its former chairman and chief executive officer, Andre Esteves, was jailed by police for alleged interference in an federal investigation into corruption at state-run oil company Petrobras. (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)