Partners at BTG Pactual forgo second-half bonus -source

SAO PAULO Dec 15 Partners at Grupo BTG Pactual
SA have voluntarily waived their right to earn bonuses for the
second half of the year, as the embattled Brazilian investment
bank races to bolster cash and instill confidence following the
arrest of founder André Esteves, a source with direct knowledge
of the situation said on Tuesday.
The amount of profit that BTG Pactual sets aside for
second-half payouts, as well as the release of metrics for
individual compensation, is calculated and disclosed to
employees at the end of the calendar year, and is payable in
February. BTG Pactual pays bonuses twice a year, with first-half
compensation disbursed in August.
This time, BTG Pactual will set aside the money for bonuses
at the end of January and payouts will be made in February, said
the source, who requested anonymity as the bank's compensation
policies are not public. Employees who do not own BTG Pactual
stock will be the only ones eligible for payouts, the source
added.
BTG Pactual declined comment.
The bank was forced to sell assets, dismantle equity and
derivatives trading positions, and cut new loans after Esteves
was arrested for allegedly seeking to obstruct a sweeping
corruption probe in Brazil. Before his detention, BTG Pactual
had paid record bonuses in spite of weak Brazilian capital
markets.
BTG Pactual obtained 6 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in
emergency credit from Brazil's deposit guarantee fund as the
Nov. 25 arrest of Esteves triggered client fund withdrawals and
drove borrowing costs higher. The stock is down 55 percent since
the detention.
Valor Econômico newspaper reported on Tuesday that the
bank's 64 senior partners and 175 associates would not get
bonuses for the year.
($1 = 3.8749 Brazilian reais)
