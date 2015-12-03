Brazil watchdog opens probe on BTG Pactual on Esteves exit

SAO PAULO Dec 3 Brazil's securities industry
watchdog CVM has opened a probe on the process that led to the
exit of André Esteves from the holding company that controls
Grupo BTG Pactual SA, and whether it configured a change of
control at the embattled Brazilian investment bank.
The Rio de Janeiro-based watchdog, known as CVM, will focus
on determining whether the transaction by which Esteves traded
his voting stock for non-voting stock in the BTG Pactual Holding
vehicle automatically triggered a tender to buy out minority
shareholders, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Founding partners of BTG Pactual took control of the bank
from Esteves on Wednesday, in a bid to distance the firm from
the most sweeping corruption investigation in Brazil's history.
Esteves was arrested on Nov. 25, on suspicion he tried to
silence a witness that could potentially incriminate him in a
corruption probe known as "Operation Car Wash."
Chairman Persio Arida told Reuters that the transaction did
not configure a change of control in the bank because the share
swap that removed Esteves took place at the holding company that
owns a majority of BTG Pactual. Until recently Esteves had
almost 29 percent of the bank's capital, and had a so-called
golden share that gave him veto power over strategic decisions.
The deal involved no cash disbursements, a source briefed on
the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Esteves will no longer
take part in decision-making and will become a mere
dividend-earner, Arida said.
Under Brazil's securities law, transactions in which an
acquirer wins control of the target company must be followed by
a tender offer for minority shareholders.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Bernard Orr)