UPDATE 2-Law firm finds no Esteves wrongdoing in BTG Pactual probe

SAO PAULO, April 7 Grupo BTG Pactual SA said
Thursday an independent probe found no sign of illicit practices
by former Chief Executive Officer André Esteves, who was
arrested in November for allegedly obstructing justice in a
sweeping corruption investigation.
According to a final report on the internal probe,
elaborated by international law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart &
Sullivan LLP and local peer Veirano Advogados, there was no
evidence that BTG Pactual or any of its employees
participated in graft or other illicit activities.
The billionaire financier, who was jailed on Nov. 25 and
released late in December, had to quit his executive posts at
the bank he helped found in the light of the arrest and his
alleged involvement in "Operation Car Wash," Brazil's biggest
ever corruption investigation.
The situation triggered a massive slump in the price of BTG
Pactual's shares and bonds, and huge client fund withdrawals.
As a result, São Paulo-based BTG Pactual sold assets, fired
staff and dismantled strategic trading positions to protect cash
and reinstill confidence among customers and
clients.
"There were no documents or statements coming from anyone
that we could call a 'smoking gun,' not a single one," said
William Burck, a co-chair of Quinn Emanuel's Washington D.C.
practice for white collar and government investigations, and who
coordinated the internal, independent probe on BTG Pactual.
NO ESTEVES INTERVIEW
Burck and his team examined over 430,000 documents during
their four-month investigation, and had access to Esteves only
through his lawyers. Esteves was not interviewed directly by the
lawyers because he was indicted in the Operation Car Wash probe,
Burck said.
Federal prosecutors in the Car Wash investigation alleged
that Esteves had worked along with a senior ruling party senator
to obstruct an enquiry involving state-controlled oil producer
Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras. Esteves,
through his lawyer, has repeatedly denied the allegations.
Units in BTG Pactual, a blend of voting and non-voting
shares in the firm's investment-banking and buyout divisions,
initially rose more than 2.5 percent after the report was
published. But the units reversed most gains in early afternoon
trading and were up just 0.1 percent at 16.82 reais.
Units have dropped 38 percent in the past six months.
A significant part of the internal investigation was the
role of Esteves in a deal in which BTG Pactual purchased some
Africa-based assets from Petrobras, Burck added.
In 2013, Petrobras sold half of an oil exploration unit with
projects in Africa for $1.5 billion.
According to bankers with knowledge of the situation, BTG
Pactual is trying to sell the stake in PetroAfrica to investors.
Local media recently reported that some justices at the
Supreme Court were leaning towards scrapping an ongoing
investigation against Esteves because of a lack of evidence that
he tried to obstruct justice.
BTG Pactual is not under investigation in the Car Wash
probe, the bank has repeatedly said.
