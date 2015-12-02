Withdrawals at BTG Pactual asset arm reached $2.4 bln Nov. 25-27

SAO PAULO Dec 2 Clients at Grupo BTG Pactual SA's asset management unit withdrew a net 9.15 billion reais ($2.4 billion) between Nov. 25 and Nov. 27, in the wake of the arrest of former chief executive and chairman André Esteves, data from a Brazilian industry group showed on Wednesday.

The withdrawals took place at BTG Pactual Asset Management's Brazil-registered funds, Anbima, as the industry group representing Brazil's fund industry, showed. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)