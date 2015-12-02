版本:
Brazil's BTG Pactual confirms details of share swap to change control

SAO PAULO Dec 2 Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA on Wednesday confirmed the details of a share swap transferring control from arrested former Chief Executive Officer André Esteves to seven senior partners.

The seven partners will create a holding company with a majority of the bank's common shares, it said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

