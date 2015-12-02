BTG Pactual stock drops more than 1 percent after trading suspension ends

Fruitless search for MH370 could mean bountiful catches for fishermen
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
BRASILIA Dec 2 Units of Brazil's investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after the end of a trading suspension on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.
Trading had been halted following the announcement that senior partners took control of the Brazilian investment bank from financier André Esteves in an attempt to distance it from its founder following his arrest in a corruption probe. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)