BTG Pactual stock drops more than 1 percent after trading suspension ends

BRASILIA Dec 2 Units of Brazil's investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after the end of a trading suspension on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

Trading had been halted following the announcement that senior partners took control of the Brazilian investment bank from financier André Esteves in an attempt to distance it from its founder following his arrest in a corruption probe. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)