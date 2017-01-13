Brazil police raids companies in probe on Caixa loans

BRIEF-WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16 in debut vs IPO price of $17/share
* WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $17.00 per share
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 13 Brazilian police on Friday conducted a series of raids and searches related to a graft and bribery probe into loans that lender Caixa Econômica Federal extended to meatpacking, toll roads and real estate firms between 2011 and 2013.
In a statement, the police said two unnamed former senior vice presidents at state-controlled Caixa, businessmen and management of several industrial companies might have taken part in the scheme.
A police source with direct knowledge of the probe said one of the Caixa executives under investigation is former cabinet minister Geddel Vieira Lima.
Lima resigned from the cabinet in November over allegations he pressured another minister to approve a property development. His lawyers could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt to expand its business into packaging and forest products, sending Tembec's shares to a five-year high on Thursday.