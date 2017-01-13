Brazilian judge cites loans to JBS, Marfrig in Caixa probe

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 13 A former minister to Brazil's President Michel Temer allegedly colluded with a former lower house speaker to grant subsidized loans from state bank Caixa Economica Federal to several companies in exchange for bribes, according to a federal judge's search warrant revealed on Friday.
Ex-minister Geddel Viera Lima, then vice president at Caixa, and Eduardo Cunha, the former house speaker, allegedly steered favorable loans to companies in a graft scheme, including meatpackers JBS SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA , Judge Vallisney De Souza Oliveira said in the search warrant. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020