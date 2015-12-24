Little Christmas joy for Brazil's jailed high and mighty

| SAO PAULO/BRASILIA
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Dec 24 The former chief
executive officer of Latin America's largest engineering group
will be allowed panettone in his jail cell this Christmas. He
may even get turkey, as long as it is boneless.
For the first sitting Brazilian senator to be jailed in
modern times, the season will be equally gloomy. He will spend
Christmas Day in a room with a chair and a bed, and no family
visit.
Marcelo Odebrecht, ex-CEO of the multinational construction
company bearing his billionaire family's name, and Senator
Delcídio do Amaral are among a handful of prominent and powerful
Brazilians facing Christmas in jail this year, awaiting judgment
in a massive corruption investigation.
The scandal centered around state-controlled oil giant
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, along with impeachment
proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff over an unrelated
issue and a deep economic recession, have combined to rock the
Brazilian establishment.
Federal judge Sergio Moro, a white-collar crime specialist,
and a team of young prosecutors have dismantled a massive
price-fixing, bribery and political kickbacks scheme that
engulfed Petrobras.
The sight of wealthy executives led away in handcuffs has
stunned much of Brazil, a country where the gap between rich and
poor remains large, but some have questioned the value of
lengthy pre-trial detentions.
Unless Brazil's Supreme Court has a change of heart and
accepts a request for his release, Odebrecht, 47, will spend the
holiday at the state-run Pinhal medical complex in the southern
city of Curitiba, where he shares a cell with two others.
Family members may bring a special lunch including rice or
pasta, boneless meat and panettone bread for Christmas, but no
presents, a spokeswoman said. The prison is holding normal
Friday - Sunday visiting hours this week.
Odebrecht, who receives special rations for hypoglycemia, is
likely to spend some of Christmas Day doing push-ups, part of an
intensified fitness regimen he has followed since being jailed,
according to a source close to his family.
The former executive was arrested on June 19 and charged
with corruption and money laundering a month later, charges he
denies.
Odebrecht's lawyers were not available for an interview, but
his company said in an e-mailed statement it was confident the
Supreme Court would reverse the former CEO's "illegal and
abusive" detention.
CHIPPING AWAY AT IMPUNITY
The corruption scandal has tested the judicial system of a
country that transitioned from military dictatorship to
democracy only 30 years ago. Judge Moro has won fans among many
Brazilians as he has chipped away at the impunity traditionally
enjoyed by the country's rich and powerful.
He has kept executives in jail on the grounds they could
continue to commit crimes if free, and are a risk to public
order. The Supreme Court, however, converted at least 10
preventive detentions of engineering executives that Moro had
ordered into house arrest this year.
"Brazil is only going to improve when we put away all these
corrupt politicians and businessmen and start over from
scratch," said Leda Marin at a recent protest calling for
Rousseff's impeachment, where many held up banners in support of
Moro.
But defense lawyers and some independent observers say the
case has been marred by excesses, like keeping defendants in
jail while the courts are on recess.
Judicial overreach was among Odebrecht's arguments for
release after six months of pre-trial detention, but Brazil's
second-highest court voted against his lawyer's appeal last
week.
Leonardo Sica, who is the president of the Sao Paulo bar
association and who is defending a client in the case who is not
in jail, said the public has put unrealistic expectations on the
operation to end corruption, and that doing this will also
require new laws and changes in society.
"With or without money, no one can be jailed just to serve
as an example to others," said Sica.
'NO SPECIAL PRIVILEGES'
Another of those accused in the case, Senator Amaral, would
usually spend the holiday at his palm tree-fringed mansion in
the soybean growing heartland of Mato Grosso do Sul.
He was moved last week from a 3 by 3-meter (10 by 10-foot)
federal police cell where he slept on a mattress to an
improvised prison in Brasilia, where he has a bed, a chair and
table and a toilet and is allowed visits twice a week.
"He is a prisoner. He has no special privileges. His family
can bring him food but he cannot have a Christmas meal with
them," said Captain Denise Campos, of the Military Police that
is holding the senator at one of their bases.
"He is depressed, but more relaxed since he was moved," said
Amaral's spokesman, Eduardo Marzagao. "He had to knock on the
cell door to go to the toilet," said Marzagao. "It is very hard
for a man who was so important."
Amaral was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with obstructing
the Petrobras investigation. The evidence against the
60-year-old senator was a tape of him arranging bribes to buy
the silence of a defendant before he entered a plea bargain.
Amaral has denied obstruction but acknowledged his voice is on
the recording. His lawyers say his detention was unwarranted.
All in all, a dozen people charged in the bribery scheme,
including two other Odebrecht executives, former President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva's Chief of Staff Jose Dirceu, and the
former treasurer of the ruling workers' party, João Vaccari, are
expected to spend the holidays in the Curitiba complex. There
they watch television and follow a strict schedule of visits to
a patio to take in sunlight.
At the federal police headquarters in Curitiba, unlike the
medical complex where Odebrecht is held, seven prisoners in the
case will receive no special rations or see family on the
holiday, as visitors are allowed only on Wednesdays.
"Jail is jail," a spokesman said.
Not every high-profile suspect is behind bars. Andre
Esteves, ex-CEO of Latin America's largest independent
investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA, whose jailing
critics have cited as a particularly egregious instance of
arrest without adequate proof, won his release last week.
Esteves, who has denied the charges against him, will be
free to spend Christmas with his wife and two young children,
although in Sao Paulo as required by the judge who granted him
house arrest, rather than his home town of Rio de Janeiro as he
usually does.
(Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in São Paulo;
Editing by Frances Kerry)