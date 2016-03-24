INSIGHT-Brazil graft crackdown spurs work for lawyers, corporate change

| SAO PAULO, March 24
SAO PAULO, March 24 In the midst of Brazil's
worst recession in decades, lawyer Thiago Jabor Pinheiro
switched firms to focus full-time on one of the only booming
fields in the scandal-plagued country: compliance and corporate
ethics.
For Pinheiro, a massive corruption investigation unfolding
at state-run oil firm Petrobras offers a golden
opportunity. The scandal broke just as a tough new
anti-corruption law went into effect in Brazil, raising the risk
of prosecution for scores of companies.
The sweeping Petrobras investigation and the 2013 law, known
as the Clean Companies Act, have sparked a frenzy of legal
activity similar to what happened in the United States over a
decade ago when the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) was
implemented.
Brazilian magistrates have jailed some of Brazil's
best-known executives, including Marcelo Odebrecht, the scion of
a billionaire family controlling Latin America's largest
engineering firm, and are increasingly turning their attention
to companies themselves.
New raids are occurring on a near weekly basis, including
recently one probing alleged tax fraud at steelmaker Gerdau SA
.
"We believe the number of judicial and administrative cases
is going to increase," Pinheiro, 33, said at the spacious Sao
Paulo offices of Brazilian law firm Mattos Filho, where he
started in December. "We want to be part of this movement."
Mattos Filho has expanded its compliance department - tasked
with ensuring corporate clients strictly follow Brazilian
legislation - from three lawyers to 17 people in three years.
The legislation has jolted Brazil's corporate culture by
making it easier for companies, instead of just individuals, to
be held responsible for graft. Some say Brazil's law is in some
ways even tougher than the U.S. legislation that inspired it.
"This law did a lot more than just create rules. It brought
new legal concepts, and even changed the opinion of society,"
said Fernando Villela de Andrade Vianna, a partner at Siqueira
Castro, another one of Brazil's largest law firms. Since 2013,
it has doubled the size of its compliance unit, which now has 15
lawyers.
A 2015 survey by consulting firm Deloitte said more than 60
percent of Brazilian companies had internal legal compliance
departments, double the number in 2013.
Ronaldo Fragoso, head of corporate risk management for
Deloitte in Brazil, said the number is even higher today.
Odebrecht SA, which had previously denied participating in
the Petrobras scheme, pledged on Tuesday to overhaul its
transparency and anti-corruption requirements in line with
international standards. It also said its executives would seek
plea deals and collaborate with prosecutors to help "build a
better Brazil."
Brazil has few trained compliance professionals so demand
for international specialists is strong, particularly as the
Petrobras investigation turns up violations of the FCPA by U.S.
companies that did business in Brazil or Brazilian companies
whose stocks or bonds are registered to trade in the United
States.
U.S. law firms such as Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, which is
conducting an FCPA review of Petrobras, and Hogan Lovells, in
charge of the internal review at state-run electric utility
Eletrobras, are partnering with Brazilian law firms to review
possible violations of laws in both countries.
Consulting firms and auditors like Kroll, which was hired by
Eletrobras, and KPMG, contracted by meatpacker JBS SA
, are also benefiting.
"A lot of people I know in the market are heading down to
Sao Paulo and Rio," said Richard Smith, head of Regulatory and
Governmental Investigations at Norton Rose Fulbright in
Washington.
Smith, like many U.S. compliance specialists working in
Brazil, remains based in the United States and travels back and
forth.
COMPANIES ADJUST
The change is visible at Petrobras, or Petroleo Brasileiro
SA as it is formally known. The company wrote off $2.1 billion
in losses to corruption and also faces a class action lawsuit
brought by investors in the United States.
Previously, Renato Duque, one of the first people jailed in
the corruption scandal, oversaw compliance along with
engineering and services. Now a senior compliance officer is one
of the company's top six executives and a former member of
Brazil's attorney general's office sits on its board.
Prior to the investigation, the board barely read financial
statements before approving them but last quarter they got the
documents in advance and worked from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. without a
lunch break before voting, according to a source with knowledge
of the meeting.
Marcel Fonseca, who is implementing a global compliance
program at JBS, another of Brazil's corporate giants, says
business relations in notoriously informal Brazil are becoming
"more structured" as a result of the scandal and the new law.
Transforming itself from a small-town butcher to the world's
largest meat producer in three decades, family-run JBS was a
flagship of Brazil's economic miracle. But the federal audit
court is now investigating loans from state-run development bank
BNDES that helped JBS finance a spree of acquisitions.
The company's chairman was charged with crimes against the
financial system in Sao Paulo in January. JBS denies wrongdoing.
Fonseca, who previously worked for GE Healthcare, is
adjusting JBS guidelines for interacting with government
officials, including setting up meetings, bidding in state
auctions, and giving or receiving gifts.
"The greatest challenge is making people aware of why the
compliance program is relevant to the company and to them," he
said. "It's a change of behavior."
'YOU HAVE IT OR YOU ARE OUT'
Companies that fail to establish compliance programs will
pay dearly, said Carlos Ayres, a partner at Trench, Rossi e
Watanabe, the firm conducting an internal review of Petrobras in
Brazil.
Such companies may not get loans, could be locked out of
merger and acquisition opportunities, and will likely be shunned
by private equity firms and venture capitalists, he said.
"Either you have it or you are out," said Ayres, who teaches
a course on compliance at the Fundação Getulio Vargas law school
in São Paulo. One of the only courses specifically focused on
compliance in Brazil, it was full months before it started.
Beyond adopting compliance programs, companies will have to
adopt a "tougher posture" with government officials - not only
refusing to pay bribes but reporting corrupt officials and
taking legal action against them, said Renato Portella, another
partner at Mattos Filho.
"Some companies prefer to resolve things smoothly, but given
the enormous risks of punishment today... I think they will have
to adopt a posture of confrontation," he said.
While most observers say more accountability and less
corruption will ultimately benefit Brazil, economists have said
the cost has been high as the woes of Petrobras and dozens of
engineering firms contributed to Brazil's worst recession in
decades.
Uncertainty remains over the future of these firms as
details need to be worked out on leniency deals that would allow
them to settle their cases and pay fines to regain the right to
bid for government contracts.
Fragoso, of Deloitte, said it usually takes companies two or
three years to see results from a compliance program. In the
long-term, he said, the trend is certainly positive for Brazil.
Andrew Haynes, the co-head at Norton Rose Fulbright's Brazil
unit, said the shift in corporate culture was irreversible.
"Now companies have to show they are managing corruption
risks in a robust way or it will be much harder to do business
with them," he said. "There's no going back."
(Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing
by Daniel Flynn and Kieran Murray)