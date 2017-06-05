Brazil police arrest three for alleged fraud in Copel contracts

SAO PAULO, June 5 Brazilian police arrested
three people on Monday as part of an investigation into
fraudulent contracts signed by state-owned power utility Cia
Paranaense de Energia.
In a statement, the Paraná state government said police were
also bringing in five other people for questioning and serving
two search-and-seizure warrants.
The probe is the latest in a series of corruption scandals
ensnaring senior politicians and major players in corporate
Brazil from engineering firms to meatpackers and financial
institutions.
Seven unnamed businessmen and one former employee of Copel,
as the utility is known, are under investigation, according to
the police statement.
That employee allegedly inflated contract values in order to
benefit other companies, driving losses totaling 7 million reais
($2.2 million), the government added.
Media representatives for Copel did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
($1 = 3.2550 reais)
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Luciano Costa; Writing by Bruno
Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)