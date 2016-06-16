UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse finds no wrongdoing by ex-banker linked to Brazil probe

(Adds HSBC comment)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO, June 16 Credit Suisse Group AG
said an internal investigation found no evidence that a
former employee, Sérgio Firmeza Machado, used his position at
the bank to help his father funnel illicit campaign donations to
Brazilian politicians as part of a sweeping corruption scandal.
Firmeza Machado's father Sérgio, a former senior executive
at state oil firm Petróleo Brasileiro SA , has told
prosecutors he helped raise at least 100 million reais ($29
million) in legal and illegal funding for political parties as
head of Transpetro SA, the company's ship leasing and gas
transport unit, between 2003 and 2015.
The older Machado avoided jail after signing a plea deal in
the so-called "Operation Car Wash" probe, which is investigating
political kickbacks, money-laundering and graft at state firms
that began in 2003.
The banker and his two brothers also cut similar plea deals,
helping shed light on how their father funneled payments to
ruling coalition parties and senior politicians.
In excerpts of a plea deal made public by the Supreme Court
on Wednesday, Firmeza Machado admitted opening an account at
HSBC Holdings Plc's Swiss unit around 2006 to help his
brother Expedito receive "donations" from their father that came
from bribes paid by Transpetro contractors.
Firmeza Machado also said his brother sought his advice on
how to reinvest money that contractors wired to the account. He
acknowledged maintaining occasional contact with members of the
companies that paid bribes.
However, Firmeza Machado testified that none of the events
under investigation were related to his job at Credit Suisse.
Red flags popped up inside Credit Suisse about a
year ago when Firmeza Machado, 38, discussed with senior staff
the legal situation of his father, according to a source with
direct knowledge of the matter who requested anonymity due to
the sensitivity of the issue.
After months of checks in which Firmeza Machado's emails,
personal investments and activities were analyzed, Credit Suisse
staff in Brazil found no sign of wrongdoing, the source added.
In a statement to Reuters on Wednesday, Credit Suisse said
it conducts regular compliance checks on all employees. Such
checks found no evidence of wrongdoing or any sign of conflict
between Firmeza Machado's work and the bank's internal rules.
Efforts to contact media representatives for Firmeza Machado
were unsuccessful. Rio de Janeiro-based Tórtima, Tavares &
Borges Advogados, the law firm representing Machado and his
children, declined to comment beyond the plea deal.
In a statement, HSBC said initiatives taken since 2008 have
been aimed at curbing client use of the bank's accounts to
launder money and evade taxes. The bank did not comment on
Firmeza Machado's specific case.
ROSE THROUGH RANKS
Sérgio Firmeza Machado, who joined Credit Suisse in 2000
when he was 22, left in April as part of a global restructuring
of its fixed-income activities.
After starting as a junior analyst, Firmeza Machado rose
through the ranks, joining the fixed-income desk in 2004 and
becoming an executive director at Credit Suisse's local unit in
2012.
The banker formed part of a team that helped underwrite
dozens of loans to companies bracing for Brazil's initial public
offering boom between 2005 and 2008.
Staff at Credit Suisse had full knowledge of Firmeza
Machado's ties to his father and the Machados were not Credit
Suisse clients, the source said.
In the plea deal made public on Wednesday, his father
accused interim President Michel Temer of seeking campaign
donations stemming from the kickback scheme at Petrobras, as the
state oil company is known, for one of his party's mayoral
candidates four years ago.
Temer has adamantly denied the older Machado's accusations.
Temer was vice president until last month, when President
Dilma Rousseff was suspended from office to face trial in the
Senate on charges of breaking budget laws.
Newspapers leaked part of the older Machado's testimony
after the Supreme Court validated it in May. His accusations
rocked the incoming Temer administration, forcing the early
departure of two cabinet ministers.
($1 = 3.4721 Brazilian reais)
