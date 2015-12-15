版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 16日 星期三 01:06 BJT

Brazil speaker Cunha says he will not resign after police raids

BRASILIA Dec 15 The speaker of the lower house of Brazil's Congresss, Eduardo Cunha, said on Tuesday that he did not intend to step down and was "absolutely innocent" following police raids on his homes as part of the Petrobras corruption investigation.

"I am not worried in the least," Cunha told reporters. He said searches were normal in an investigation but that it was strange that the sting occurred on the same day that the house ethics committee voted to investigate him for hiding foreign bank accounts. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐