UPDATE 1-Brazil lower house speaker under pressure over Swiss accounts

(Adds position of Swiss authorities)
BRASILIA/ZURICH Oct 1 A group of lawmakers
called for the resignation of the speaker of Brazil's lower
house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, on Thursday after Switzerland
provided Brazilian prosecutors with details of Swiss bank
accounts in his name.
Cunha, who has been charged with corruption and money
laundering in Brazil's largest-ever bribery and political
kickback scandal, refused to comment on the accounts that have
been frozen by Swiss authorities.
Third in the line of presidential succession, Cunha is a key
figure in Brazil's political crisis because he can decide
whether to open impeachment proceedings against President Dilma
Rousseff, something her opponents are seeking.
The office of Brazil's top prosecutor said on Wednesday it
received from its Swiss counterpart information on bank accounts
held by Cunha and family members that were investigated on the
suspicion of corruption and money laundering.
The Attorney General's office in Switzerland said in an
email to Reuters that Cunha's assets have been seized after it
opened criminal proceedings against him. The investigation has
been handed over to Brazilian prosecutors, it said, as the
politician cannot be extradited to Switzerland.
Fifteen lawmakers signed a petition that was sent to Cunha
asking him to inform Congress if the bank accounts are his and
whether he had declared them in his income tax returns.
"It is disgraceful that the Brazilian Congress has a speaker
that is facing so many accusations of corruption," Chico
Alencar, a leftist congressman who signed the petition, told
reporters.
Several defendants in a massive investigation of bribes and
kickbacks paid from overpriced contracts with state-run oil
company Petrobras have said in plea bargain statements that
Cunha received a $5 million bribe in connection to contracts for
two drillships built for Petrobras.
Cunha has denied the accusations. He would be forced to step
down if convicted of corruption by the Supreme Court, the only
court that can try elected officials in Brazil.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle in BRASILIA and John Miller in
ZURICH; Editing by Bill Rigby and Michael Perry)