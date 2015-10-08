Brazil lawmakers seek to oust speaker over Swiss accounts

BRASILIA Oct 8 A group of Brazilian congressmen
will seek the removal of lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha on
ethical grounds after prosecutors confirmed the existence of
undeclared bank accounts in his name in Switzerland, the leader
of the leftist PSOL party said.
Cunha, who has been charged with corruption for allegedly
receiving a $5 million bribe in the Petrobras kickback scandal,
denied holding Swiss bank accounts before a congressional
inquiry into the massive graft scheme at the state-run oil
company.
But Brazil's Prosecutor General said in a Thursday statement
to one of the lawmakers, Chico Alencar of the PSOL, that Swiss
authorities had confirmed the existence of the accounts and
froze their assets on the suspicion of money laundering.
Alencar and other lawmakers plan to ask the lower house's
ethics council to look into the case next week and rule on the
removal of the speaker for lying about the accounts.
"All the parties that have kept silent over this will now
have to take a position in the Ethics Committee," Alencar told
reporters, waving a document he had been sent by the Prosecutor
General.
The prosecutor general's office confirmed the statement had
been sent to Alencar.
Third in the line of presidential succession, Cunha is a key
figure in Brazil's political crisis because he can decide
whether to open impeachment proceedings against President Dilma
Rousseff, something her opponents are seeking.
The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported on Thursday that
Cunha's accounts at Julius Baer held $2.4 million in
investment funds. Folha did not cite its sources for the
information that it said the bank provided to Swiss authorities.
Cunha has repeatedly denied receiving bribe money and has
refused to answer questions about the Swiss accounts.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Christian Plumb)