UPDATE 2-Brazil congressional ethics committee strips Cunha of his seat

(Adds prosecutors freeze Cunha's assets)
By Maria Carolina Marcello
BRASILIA, June 14 Brazil's congressional ethics
committee voted to strip suspended Speaker Eduardo Cunha of his
seat on Tuesday for allegedly lying about undeclared Swiss bank
accounts, the latest in a series of political earthquakes to
rock Latin America's largest country.
Cunha insisted on his innocence and vowed to appeal the
decision to another congressional committee. To remove him from
office, a majority of the lower house of Congress still needs to
affirm the decision.
If he loses his seat, Cunha, the architect of suspended
President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, will also lose the
partial immunity enjoyed by elected politicians. He could then
be arrested and prosecuted by lower courts in several corruption
cases brought against him.
Cunha has warned that if he is arrested he will take other
politicians down with him, signaling a danger for interim
President Michel Temer that a Cunha plea bargain could implicate
more members of his government and ruling PMDB party in
corruption.
Cunha is the only sitting Brazilian lawmaker to face trial
in the massive bribery investigation focused on state oil
company Petrobras, in which he was indicted for
receiving a $5 million bribe related to contracts for two
drillships.
The ethics committee voted to eject him from Congress for
lying about holding bank accounts in Switzerland with his wife,
who has also been indicted by prosecutors for receiving bribe
money from a Petrobras purchase of an oil field in Benin.
Federal prosecutors who are unraveling the Petrobras
kickbacks scheme ordered the freezing of Cunha's assets.
The fall of Cunha, one of Brazil's most divisive public
figures, adds to sweeping political upheaval in Brazil as it
struggles with its biggest graft scandal ever, the impeachment
of Rousseff and the worst economic recession in decades.
The powerful speaker's downfall was in the cards since the
Supreme Court suspended him in May for using his position to
obstruct the ethics committee hearings for months on end.
A wily backroom dealmaker, Cunha and his supporters have
used every rule in the book to delay proceedings against him.
Tuesday's tight 11-9 decision in the 21-member committee hinged
on the vote of a little-known evangelical congresswoman and
former bible studies teacher known as Aunt Eron.
As an evangelical Christian, Cunha mustered strong support
from the religious right in Congress. But as bribery accusations
mounted, allies began to abandon him in recent weeks.
Cunha denied he had accounts in Switzerland, saying they
were trust funds that he did not control, even though Swiss
prosecutors had linked him to the bank accounts.
His case was not helped by credit card data showing his wife
and daughter had spent tens of thousands of dollars in purchases
of clothing in luxury shops from Milan to Paris and New York.
Cunha's departure is not likely to help Rousseff survive her
impeachment trial in the Senate, where she is expected to be
convicted of breaking budget laws and definitively removed from
office in mid-August.
Rousseff was suspended last month and replaced by Temer, her
vice president, whose government could have used Cunha's clout
in Congress to pass tough measures needed to plug a growing
fiscal deficit and restart economic growth.
However, corruption allegations against members of Temer's
cabinet and leaders of his Brazilian Democratic Movement Party
have put the new government on the defensive and forced it to
keep a distance from Cunha.
On Monday, the prosecutors in the Petrobras investigation
filed a civil lawsuit against Cunha and his wife seeking the
return of $5.7 million in alleged graft money. They also called
for Cunha to be barred from politics for 10 years.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcondes; Writing by Anthony
Boadle; Editing by Tom Brown and Andrew Hay)