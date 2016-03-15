UPDATE 3-Brazil's Lula likely to take cabinet position - source

(Recasts with likelihood of Lula joining cabinet, paragraphs
By Caroline Stauffer and Lisandra Paraguassu
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's former
president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will likely accept a
position in President Dilma Rousseff's cabinet but plans to
travel to Brasilia on Tuesday to discuss his options with her in
person, a source said on Monday.
Brazil's top three papers also reported late on Monday that
Lula was expected to accept a ministerial position in the coming
days, after a crusading federal judge was given jurisdiction to
rule over money laundering charges presented against him.
Any decision to arrest Lula would now be made by Federal
Judge Sergio Moro, who oversees a sweeping investigation into
kickbacks at state-run oil firm Petrobras and approved the
detention of dozens of senior executives.
State prosecutors filed for the arrest of Lula last week
after charging him with money laundering for concealing
ownership of a beachfront condo, in a case that had been
separate from the investigation overseen by Moro in the southern
city of Curitiba.
Accepting a cabinet position would give Lula immunity from
Moro, though not from Brazil's Supreme Court. The source said
Lula, Rousseff's predecessor and political mentor, was nearly
convinced he should take the position.
It was not yet decided whether he should be Rousseff's chief
of staff or replace the minister in charge of legislative
affairs, Ricardo Berzoini, the source said.
Sao Paulo Judge Maria Priscilla Oliveira said in a decision
on Monday the state prosecutors' case had an "undeniable
connection" to the Petrobras investigation, in which dozens of
engineering executives schemed to siphon money from Petrobras in
order to bribe public officials.
News magazine Veja also reported a major break in the
Petrobras case on Monday, providing details of alleged plea
bargain testimony from the former head of engineering
conglomerate Andrade Gutierrez that named several
sitting ministers.
Veja reported, without saying how it obtained the
information, that former Chief Executive Otavio Azevedo
confessed that a bribery scheme already documented at Petrobras
was standard operating practice for spending throughout the
government.
Azevedo, who is now under house arrest, said the graft
scheme included payoffs for soccer stadiums built for the 2014
World Cup, Veja reported, backing up similar reports from
newspaper Folha de S.Paulo in November.
Media representatives for Andrade Gutierrez declined to
comment immediately on the report. Efforts to reach
representatives of Azevedo were not immediately successful.
His plea bargain, if confirmed, would be the first from a
head of Brazil's biggest engineering groups, which have been at
the center of the Petrobras investigation rattling the country's
political establishment for two years.
Moro has already allowed federal police to detain Lula for
questioning after prosecutors said he may have benefited from
the scheme, an event that spurred isolated clashes between
Lula's supporters and critics.
Lula has disavowed ownership of the apartment and denied any
wrongdoing, calling the investigation political in nature.
His lawyer condemned the decision to send the case to
Curitiba, saying Moro should not have jurisdiction over the case
and denying that Lula had anything to do with the Petrobras
scheme. A spokeswoman for his institute said Lula taking a
cabinet position was only speculation for now.
Moro, who has also jailed the former treasurer of Rousseff
and Lula's Workers' Party as well as Lula's former chief of
staff, has become a folk hero to millions of Brazilians fed up
with impunity for the elite. Some have criticized his frequent
use of pretrial detention, however.
The investigation of Lula has bolstered calls for Rousseff
to step down or be impeached. Hundreds of thousands of
anti-government protesters flooded the streets on Sunday, many
carrying signs in support of judge Moro.
Rousseff also appointed a new justice minister on Monday for
the second time in a month, naming Eugenio Jose Guilherme de
Aragao, a prosecutor who had previously worked for the nation's
electoral court.
(Additional reporting by Alonso Soto in Brasilia; Editing by
Chris Reese, Matthew Lewis and Paul Tait)